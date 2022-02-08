Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.04

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2022

Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.04 and traded as low as C$0.75. Electrovaya shares last traded at C$0.76, with a volume of 31,825 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of C$110.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.04.

Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.23 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Electrovaya Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Electrovaya (TSE:EFL)

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides lithium-ion batteries to power materials handling electric vehicles, including fork-lifts and automated guided vehicles; and electric transportation applications; as well for electric stationary storage and other battery markets.

