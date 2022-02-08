Encompass Health Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Encompass Health in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.09. William Blair also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s FY2022 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business’s revenue was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.22.

Shares of EHC opened at $59.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.04. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $89.68.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 61,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.