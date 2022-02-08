Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $7,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.22.

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $59.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.04. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

