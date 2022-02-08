Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Energizer had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 74.55%. The company had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:ENR traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $34.74. 27,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,962. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. Energizer has a 1-year low of $33.70 and a 1-year high of $52.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.89 and a 200-day moving average of $39.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.69%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,221,000 after purchasing an additional 91,559 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

