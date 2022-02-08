EnLink Midstream (ENLC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect EnLink Midstream to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:ENLC opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. EnLink Midstream has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $8.64. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average is $6.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is currently -118.42%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EnLink Midstream stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 27,161 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on EnLink Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upped their target price on EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on EnLink Midstream from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.13.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

