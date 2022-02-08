Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 130,832 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 231,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,832 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $14,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 37,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,123 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,088,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 28,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

LW opened at $64.27 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.91 and a 200 day moving average of $61.66. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.22 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.06, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.73.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 54.36% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 74.81%.

Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $261,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

