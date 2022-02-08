Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 222,210 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 64.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 564,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,210 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $16,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,127,000. Hi Line Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 853,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,152,000 after buying an additional 25,324 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 986,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,052,000 after buying an additional 65,372 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,126,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,647,000 after buying an additional 243,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,711,000. 54.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $28.31 on Tuesday. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $30.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.63 and a 200-day moving average of $28.26.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

