Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 249,102 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Crown were worth $12,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,253,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,252,440,000 after acquiring an additional 134,633 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 6.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,815,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,767,000 after buying an additional 169,718 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 5.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,363,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,207,000 after buying an additional 120,498 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Crown by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,730,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,181,000 after acquiring an additional 797,037 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Crown by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,720,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,361,000 after acquiring an additional 67,890 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown alerts:

NYSE CCK opened at $111.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.41 and a 52 week high of $118.04.

Crown declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on CCK. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.43.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.