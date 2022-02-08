Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $15.31 Million Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 188,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,095 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $15,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 27.7% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,749,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in American Electric Power by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 127,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management increased its position in American Electric Power by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 15,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the period. 72.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $186,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $546,084. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $89.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.35. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $91.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.72 and a 200-day moving average of $86.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.18.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

