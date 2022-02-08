Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 32,274 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 32,274 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Equifax were worth $18,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Equifax by 208.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 464.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

EFX stock opened at $234.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49 and a beta of 1.49. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.87 and a twelve month high of $300.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EFX. Argus upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equifax from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $294.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.73.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

