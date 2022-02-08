Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. decreased its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $54,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 3.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Entegris by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Entegris by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Entegris by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Entegris by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

In other Entegris news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total transaction of $1,331,906.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total value of $274,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ENTG stock opened at $127.44 on Tuesday. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.50 and a 1 year high of $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48 and a beta of 1.16.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $635.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Entegris’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. This is a positive change from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ENTG shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.70.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.