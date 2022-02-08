Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E) Director John Harld Charles Pinsent Sells 75,000 Shares

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E) Director John Harld Charles Pinsent sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.40, for a total value of C$30,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 437,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$175,000.

TSE:E opened at C$0.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.22, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of C$18.43 million and a PE ratio of -3.96. Enterprise Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.18 and a 52-week high of C$0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.29.

Enterprise Group (TSE:E) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.92 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Enterprise Group, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Group, Inc operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in Western Canada. The company primarily focuses on the specialty equipment rental and service business. The company rents trucks and heavy equipment, and flameless heating units; and provides oilfield infrastructure site services.

