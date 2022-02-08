EOS (EOS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.58 Billion

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 8th. During the last week, EOS has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. EOS has a market cap of $2.58 billion and $465.76 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can now be bought for approximately $2.64 or 0.00005977 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000154 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000231 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,046,593,001 coins and its circulating supply is 980,006,775 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official website is eos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

EOS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

