Equinor ASA (EQNR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Equinor ASA to post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter.

EQNR opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.12. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $29.99. The stock has a market cap of $96.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQNR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,007,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 42,181 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 220.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

