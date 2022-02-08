Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ FY2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.93.

OR opened at $11.51 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 1,152.15, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.73.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $39.74 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the second quarter valued at $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the second quarter worth about $112,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 14.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0441 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently 1,701.70%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.