Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $3.38 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.35. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AEM. TheStreet downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.06.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $49.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.07. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $74.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,081,811 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $695,169,000 after purchasing an additional 68,009 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,270,243 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $272,963,000 after purchasing an additional 411,501 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,820,651 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $230,810,000 after purchasing an additional 105,636 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,996,668 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $155,377,000 after purchasing an additional 720,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,568,815 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $133,203,000 after purchasing an additional 725,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.24% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

