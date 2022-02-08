Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Newmont Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Newmont in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $2.96 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.95.

Get Newmont alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. increased their price objective on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Newmont stock opened at $63.37 on Monday. Newmont has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $75.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Newmont by 15.8% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 23,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 20.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 234,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,754,000 after acquiring an additional 40,526 shares during the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Newmont by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 269,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.7% during the third quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 598.2% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $27,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,465. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.