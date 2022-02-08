Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.640-$2.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.660-$0.720 EPS.
ELS traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 984,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,637. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $88.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.86 and its 200-day moving average is $82.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 53.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.63.
Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.00 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile
Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.
