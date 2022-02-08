Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.640-$2.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.660-$0.720 EPS.

ELS traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 984,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,637. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $88.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.86 and its 200-day moving average is $82.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 53.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.63.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.00 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.75.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

