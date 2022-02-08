Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $18.80

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.80 and traded as low as $13.92. Escalade shares last traded at $14.15, with a volume of 17,046 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $190.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Escalade by 225.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Escalade by 192.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Escalade by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Escalade in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Escalade in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 28.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Escalade, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of sporting goods and recreational equipment. The firm operates through the Sporting Goods or Escalade Sports segment, which contains different categories including basketball goals, archery, indoor, and outdoor game recreation and fitness products.

