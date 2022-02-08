Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.80

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.80 and traded as low as $13.92. Escalade shares last traded at $14.15, with a volume of 17,046 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.37 and its 200-day moving average is $18.80. The stock has a market cap of $190.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Escalade by 225.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Escalade by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Escalade by 192.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in Escalade during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Escalade during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Escalade, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of sporting goods and recreational equipment. The firm operates through the Sporting Goods or Escalade Sports segment, which contains different categories including basketball goals, archery, indoor, and outdoor game recreation and fitness products.

