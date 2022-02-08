Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.460-$13.940 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Essex Property Trust also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $3.240-$3.360 EPS.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $323.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $254.63 and a 1 year high of $359.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $341.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.69.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 33.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESS. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $366.00 to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $356.76.

In related news, CFO Barbara Pak sold 5,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $1,829,436.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total value of $1,141,793.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,521 shares of company stock worth $4,389,721. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

