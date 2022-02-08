Ethereum Gold Price Up 12.5% Over Last 7 Days (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. Ethereum Gold has a market cap of $292,350.90 and $75.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. One Ethereum Gold coin can currently be bought for $0.0145 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00041493 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.51 or 0.00106099 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Coin Profile

Ethereum Gold is a coin. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Ethereum Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

