EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Shares Up 7.9%

Shares of EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) shot up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.47 and last traded at $23.32. 48,023 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 32,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EuroDry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get EuroDry alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.32 million, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.16.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $19.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.83 million. EuroDry had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 41.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EuroDry Ltd. will post 13.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDRY. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in EuroDry by 5,191.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in EuroDry by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in EuroDry during the 2nd quarter valued at $388,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in EuroDry during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,245,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in EuroDry by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 41,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

EuroDry Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDRY)

Eurodry Ltd. engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks , which includes bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company was founded on January 8, 2018 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EuroDry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EuroDry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.