Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $49.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Evans Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and conducts its business through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Evans National Bank and the Bank’s wholly-owned subsidiaries, ENB Associates Inc. and M&W Agency, Inc. The principal business of the Company, is commercial banking and consists of, among other things, attracting deposits from the general public and using these funds to extend credit and to invest in securities. The Bank offers a variety of loan products to its customers including commercial loans, commercial and residential mortgage loans, and consumer loans. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Evans Bancorp in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN opened at $42.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $234.81 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Evans Bancorp has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $44.47.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 24.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evans Bancorp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVBN. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Evans Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Evans Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $183,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Evans Bancorp by 20.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Evans Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Evans Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

