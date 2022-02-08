Evoke Wealth LLC Acquires 71 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 5.4% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 490 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Illumina by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,473 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Illumina by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.86, for a total value of $118,648.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,997 shares of company stock valued at $796,780 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $355.92 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.07 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $414.78. The company has a market capitalization of $55.63 billion, a PE ratio of 58.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

ILMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America raised Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Illumina from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $446.29.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

