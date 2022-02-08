Evoke Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 563 CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 84.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $50.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.49. CubeSmart has a one year low of $34.96 and a one year high of $57.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 46.33, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CUBE. Truist Financial boosted their price target on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.88.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

