Evoke Wealth LLC Has $128,000 Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 41.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,375 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 1,556.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 36.2% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 18.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth $133,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LEN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.53.

Lennar stock opened at $92.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.34 and its 200-day moving average is $104.01. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.86 and a fifty-two week high of $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 10.50%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

