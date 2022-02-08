Evoke Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NYSE:NVO opened at $101.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.73. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $66.59 and a 12-month high of $117.35. The firm has a market cap of $239.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $4.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVO. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SEB Equities upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Liberum Capital cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.