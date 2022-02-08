Evoke Wealth LLC Invests $99,000 in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,648,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $447,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,441 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 49.5% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,501,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,007 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 224.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,192,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,874 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,147,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,420,000 after purchasing an additional 266,810 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $77,860,000.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FXI opened at $37.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.30. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $35.22 and a 1 year high of $54.53.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.