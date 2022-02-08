Evoke Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at about $3,080,204,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at about $320,959,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at about $209,262,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at about $203,897,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at about $187,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONY stock opened at $109.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.03. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.75 and a fifty-two week high of $133.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

