Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EXPE. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.64.

Expedia Group stock opened at $187.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of -27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.77. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $136.77 and a twelve month high of $191.85.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $53,748.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.36, for a total transaction of $66,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,742 shares of company stock valued at $13,954,886. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

