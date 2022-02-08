Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Holdings Decreased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 184,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,470 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 173.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 109,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 69,639 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 114.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 775,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 413,372 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 9.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 80.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 64,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

In related news, Director Charles Carinalli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $126,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 340,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,809,991 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $12.19 on Tuesday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.87.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 115.23% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet cut Extreme Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.38.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.