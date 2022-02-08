Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.160-$0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $276 million-$286 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $281.13 million.

EXTR stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.40. 43,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,656. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.92. Extreme Networks has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 1.94.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 115.23%. The firm had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Extreme Networks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.38.

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 60,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $837,892.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Carinalli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $58,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 340,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,809,991. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 19.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,260,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after buying an additional 209,004 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 5.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

