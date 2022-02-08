Exxon Mobil Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exxon Mobil in a report released on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.59. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.74.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $82.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $348.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.23. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $48.78 and a 52-week high of $83.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,528,400 shares of company stock valued at $121,846,158. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

