Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,773,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $751,333,000 after purchasing an additional 962,444 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 139,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 27,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,906,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $170,978,000 after acquiring an additional 338,639 shares during the period. 51.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,528,400 shares of company stock worth $121,846,158 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.74.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $1.38 on Tuesday, hitting $81.01. 484,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,779,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $342.96 billion, a PE ratio of -59.27, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $48.78 and a 1-year high of $83.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.45 and its 200 day moving average is $62.23.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

