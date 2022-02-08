Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) to Issue $0.88 Quarterly Dividend

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th.

Exxon Mobil has raised its dividend by 8.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 38 years. Exxon Mobil has a dividend payout ratio of 61.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Exxon Mobil to earn $6.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.7%.

Shares of XOM opened at $82.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $348.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $48.78 and a 1 year high of $83.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.74.

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,528,400 shares of company stock worth $121,846,158. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Exxon Mobil stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

