EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) to report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for EZCORP’s earnings. EZCORP posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EZCORP will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.70 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EZCORP.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. EZCORP had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 4.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

EZPW traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.26. 26,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 4.26. EZCORP has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.01. The company has a market cap of $350.92 million, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EZPW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EZCORP by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,718,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,575,000 after acquiring an additional 199,277 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,650,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after acquiring an additional 84,290 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,231,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EZCORP by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,102,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in EZCORP by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 878,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,646,000 after buying an additional 178,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn; Latin America Pawn; and Other International. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in the United States. The Latin America Pawn segment includes Empeño Fácil, Cash Apoyo Efectivo (“CAE“) and other branded pawn operations in Mexico, as well as GuatePrenda and MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.

