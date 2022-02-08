Fagron (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) Trading 2.9% Higher

Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF)’s stock price traded up 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.08 and last traded at $17.08. 9,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 6,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.60.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fagron in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.61.
Fagron NV, a pharmaceutical compounding company, provides personalized pharmaceutical care to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients. It prepares personalized ready-to-use medication in its sterile and non-sterile compounding facilities. The company also innovates concepts, vehicles, and formulations for pharmaceutical compounding.
