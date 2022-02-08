Fair Oaks Income Limited Announces Dividend of $0.03 (LON:FA17)

Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FA17) announced a dividend on Monday, February 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON FA17 opened at GBX 0.70 ($0.01) on Tuesday. Fair Oaks Income has a 1 year low of GBX 0.61 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 0.75 ($0.01). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.68.
About Fair Oaks Income
