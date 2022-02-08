Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$767.14.

FFH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$650.00 to C$665.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$790.00 to C$780.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. CIBC set a C$825.00 price target on shares of Fairfax Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$825.00 to C$1,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$735.00 to C$800.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

In other Fairfax Financial news, Director Lauren Cortney Templeton sold 1,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$630.00, for a total transaction of C$1,219,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,611,530.

Shares of TSE:FFH traded up C$13.50 on Tuesday, hitting C$640.73. The company had a trading volume of 47,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,527. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$607.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$562.59. Fairfax Financial has a 1 year low of C$474.15 and a 1 year high of C$649.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $12.781 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 2.05%. Fairfax Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

