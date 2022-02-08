Farallon Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $647,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $692,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tango Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNGX opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75. Tango Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $18.84.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tango Therapeutics Inc will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tango Therapeutics Profile

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

