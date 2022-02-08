Farallon Capital Management LLC Invests $14.98 Million in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 162,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,982,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,524,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,391,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 19.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 25,026 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.94 per share, with a total value of $2,000,578.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac bought 3,780 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.33 per share, for a total transaction of $299,867.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SRPT shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $92.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.43.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $75.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.03 and its 200 day moving average is $81.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $101.24.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

