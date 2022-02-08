Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Given New GBX 350 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 340 ($4.60) to GBX 350 ($4.73) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the iron ore producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FXPO. Barclays increased their target price on Ferrexpo from GBX 240 ($3.25) to GBX 280 ($3.79) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($6.09) price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 404 ($5.46).

Get Ferrexpo alerts:

LON FXPO opened at GBX 275 ($3.72) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 284.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 334.89. Ferrexpo has a twelve month low of GBX 223.89 ($3.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 513 ($6.94). The company has a market capitalization of £1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. Ferrexpo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.15%.

In other Ferrexpo news, insider James North acquired 4,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.35) per share, for a total transaction of £10,800.40 ($14,605.00).

Ferrexpo Company Profile

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.