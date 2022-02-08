Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,700.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FQVTF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,300 ($31.10) to GBX 2,200 ($29.75) in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS FQVTF opened at $31.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.31. Fevertree Drinks has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $38.63.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.