Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLB) Announces Dividend of $0.25

Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLB) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.
Shares of FDLB stock opened at $95.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.39. Fidelity Federal Bancorp has a 12 month low of $95.00 and a 12 month high of $95.00.
About Fidelity Federal Bancorp
