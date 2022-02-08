Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $114.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a PE ratio of 308.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $101.79 and a 12 month high of $155.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 421.63%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FIS. KeyCorp cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wedbush cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.41.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

