FIL Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

FIL Ltd reduced its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 57,124 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $249,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 170,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,881,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 403,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,230,000 after purchasing an additional 83,276 shares in the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $622.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $626.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $621.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.83 by $3.89. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 67.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.08, for a total transaction of $439,299.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total value of $4,638,267.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,195 shares of company stock worth $22,384,716. Corporate insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $730.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

