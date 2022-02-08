FIL Ltd Reduces Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

FIL Ltd lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 707,312 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 393,406 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $143,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $395,458,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $698,964,000 after buying an additional 1,658,293 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $257,671,000 after buying an additional 1,177,029 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 837.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $177,715,000 after buying an additional 818,500 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3,601.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 633,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $122,965,000 after buying an additional 616,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.57.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $227.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.34. The company has a market cap of $152.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.84 and a 12-month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

