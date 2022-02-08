FIL Ltd Trims Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

FIL Ltd reduced its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 7.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,032,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 318,343 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $160,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 27.7% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 157,868 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 34,241 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Enbridge by 65.9% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,276,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,434,000 after acquiring an additional 506,800 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 1.0% in the third quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 59,435 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 24.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,956,000 after buying an additional 10,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.53.

Shares of ENB opened at $43.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $87.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.78 and a 52-week high of $43.52.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.673 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 120.27%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

