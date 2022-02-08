Financial Advisory Service Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 903,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,253,000. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF accounts for 5.5% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ILCG. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,129,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,820,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,984,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,407,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,477,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILCG traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $64.15. 74,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,373. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.32 and its 200 day moving average is $68.74. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.41 and a 1-year high of $73.77.

